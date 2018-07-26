Kespry's New Thermal Drone Inspection Can Accurately Assess Specific Building Damage

We’ve reported on drone technology company Kespry before, as its construction industry-specific Earthworks software was impressive enough to warrant an in-depth look, and a meeting with the Trump administration was simply too newsworthy to ignore. According to a Kespry press release, the “drone-based aerial intelligence solution provider” has developed an unmanned, high-resolution, thermal imaging system that can assess building damage with incredible precision.

For the commercial real estate, insurance, and management industries, news of a fully autonomous, user-friendly method that can tell you whether or not your structure is trouble (or potentially will be in the future), Kespry’s software could arguably change how leaders in these industries operate, and where they spend their money.

Traditionally, of course, building inspections are done manually. The modern update, admittedly, has already seen camera-drones replace a fair amount of that work. What Kespry has done here, essentially, is charge ahead of even the latest unmanned efforts in the inspection industry, by combining high-resolution fidelity with thermal imaging. It is this combination, that the company seems to have pulled out of its sleeve and dropped onto the proverbial table as the game-changer we've been anticipating.

“Accuracy really matters when billions of dollars of property and facilities are at risk,” said Kespry CEO George Mathew. “Manual inspections and first-generation drone flights are slow and inaccurate ways of attempting to understand the state of a roof and the risk that issues may have on an organization’s productivity. These earlier approaches leave surveyors, risk assessors, and roof inspectors guessing at the specific location of leaks, blocked drains, or damage to building infrastructure.”

Mathew arguably tells it like it is: much of the drone industry’s recent efforts to autonomously replace inspections entirely have fallen short of that utopian promise. Sure, camera-drones can whir up to a structure and collect high-resolution photographs or footage, but what then? So far, drones have arguably been little more than aerial cameras that can reach places human workers can’t, or risk would their lives by doing so. While that’s a great step, Kespry’s high-resolution thermal imaging goes one step further. As you can gather from the image below, this system seems capable of precisely indicating minute, specific points that show signs of wear, tear, and damage. This could enable owners to initiate preventative measures, or at the very least, understand the state of their property from a more informed point of view.