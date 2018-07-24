Maven Will Let GM Owners Rent Out Their Cars

General Motors' Maven division is launching a "peer-to-peer" car-sharing service, meaning GM owners and lessees will be able to rent out their cars when they aren't driving them. The service is launching in "beta" form in Chicago, Detroit, and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

In those cities, the peer-to-peer option will be offered alongside the existing Maven car-sharing service, which uses vehicles owned by GM. A relatively new wrinkle in the car-sharing game, peer-to-peer services allow people who already own cars to rent them out, Airbnb style. Rather than simply add more cars to its own Maven fleet, GM believes it can rely on owners to help meet what the automaker believes is growing demand for car sharing.

"We want to give GM owners an opportunity to capitalize on this demand," Julia Steyn, Vice President, General Motors Urban Mobility and Maven, told The Drive. Steyn will rent out her own newly-purchased Chevrolet Equinox through Maven.

"When I put this Equinox on the Maven platform, if it's rented seven days a week, I could make $500 a month," she said.