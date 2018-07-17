Remains of 5,000-Year-Old Henge Monument Discovered in Ireland via Drone

The archaeological landscape of Brú na Bóinne, a Unesco World Heritage Site 30 miles north of Dublin, Ireland, was thought to have been thoroughly researched and excavated. During an unprecedented 40-day drought last week, however, photographer Anthony Murphy discovered the remains of a 5,000-year-old monument when he deployed a camera-drone above the field, The New York Times reports.

Murphy believed that this was undoubtedly the site of a henge, an enclosure formed by rocks or wood that ancients would use as gathering places. Together with a friend, he launched a drone and actually discovered evidence that such a structure had, indeed, been there in the past. “We knew fairly quickly that this was something that hadn’t been seen before, and I think we both knew it was something very special,” said Murphy in an interview with The Times.

The drought was vital to visibly encounter signs of this structure. According to archaeologists, the soil beneath heavy objects holds more residual water. With a 40-day lack of rainfall, the discrepancy between untouched patches and those that previously had substantial objects placed atop was made glaringly apparent.

Fortunately, the captured aerial footage is freely available to all, courtesy of Mythical Ireland and Anthony Murphy.