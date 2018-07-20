Eddy Motorworks: Where Tech Startup Meets Old Iron

Before the DeLorean can go the way of the MGB, which left Eddy Motorworks in January after buyer-requested modifications were complete, the $70,000-deep Mercedes project must be finished. Once that project concludes, they will take in at least $112,000 for the DeLorean's conversion—Horst says it will be the standard price for its 'premium' EV conversion, which will use Tesla Model S motors and batteries to tempt electric car enthusiasts away from showrooms and into custom-built, character-oozing classics.

"We're pumped for the DMC build. It just makes sense," said Horst. "It'll have a Tesla motor system as well, making it as fast as it looked in the movie."

The company's workload escalated in autumn with the approach of someone interested in buying the MGB, and Eddy Motorworks' second commission, this time the film-famous DeLorean DMC-12.

"A huge challenge with the Mercedes was packaging 62 kilowatt-hours of batteries," explained Horst. "We ended up building three separate packs: One in the engine bay, one in the fuel tank area, and one under the trunk. Each has a steel frame, carbon fiber enclosure, and waterproof connectors. When we're all done, it should have a range of about 250 miles, and a zero-to-60 of around 4.5 seconds. Definitely the quickest R107 out there."

"Our goal with the Mercedes and all our cars in the future is to match or exceed premium modern EV performance and safety," Horst said. "The performance of our cars matches a Tesla Model S, but with much more character and uniqueness, so we priced accordingly."

Eddy Motorworks' business in the near future is secured by the financial anchors that are the Mercedes and DeLorean projects. Though inquiries are frequent, no serious customers have yet lined up, the problem not being a lack of interest, but rather a lack of understanding why the company's vehicles cost upper five- to low six-figure sums.

"A large challenge is simultaneously marketing and educating the public on our product," Horst added. "The hurdle is a combination of the current vehicle market and the lack of understanding of custom vehicles. For the technology they include, cars have become insanely inexpensive."

"The margins that the large OEMs pull off only work at huge scales, so it makes it hard for smaller players to compete. When you can go buy a Model 3 for (theoretically) $35,000, it makes it challenging to explain why a hand-built custom vehicle should cost $110,000. So as I mentioned earlier, the challenge is definitely in marketing and educating potential customers."

"The hard part is finding interested individuals in a car market that's moving more towards gadgets and features and away from passion and soul."

Despite its engineering emphasis that keeps the company grounded, Eddy Motorworks stays aloft in the romanticism of old vehicles; Horst and company have their own vehicular pipe dreams they would one day like to realize.

"My partner Kenny Adcox and I both have our dream cars to build," said Horst. "Mine is a [Porsche] 964 911, and Kenny's is an old [Ford] F-100 pick up, but only the ones with the protruding wheel wells. They just need some sort of funding. If that's from our own pockets, that will likely be a number of years from now."

We're keen to see what else Eddy Motorworks will construct in the coming years, be it the Porsche and pickup dream, or something else entirely. The ever-forward march of EV technology only suggests a bright future for this field of car modification.