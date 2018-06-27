Intel Celebrates Pride Month With 300-Drone Light Show

Intel celebrated this year’s Pride Month with a 300-drone light show, with the aim of honoring its LGBTQ employees and the community at large. For Intel, which has been recognized by the Guinness World Records for its synchronized drone light shows and recently provided TIME magazine with a singular drone-captured cover, the UAV-centric approach here certainly made sense.

The event took place Tuesday night in Folsom, California airspace, which only a few weeks ago was host to Intel’s efforts of producing a floating TIME magazine cover in the night's sky. This particular light show, of course, highlighted the iconography and symbols of the LGBTQ community, with 300 synchronized Shooting Star drones that illustrated Pride flags, same-sex symbols, and personalized shapes targeted at two LGBTQ couples working at Intel as a surprise.

Naturally, light shows are meant to be seen, not meticulously described, so, take a look below at Intel’s work in Folsom and consider how cathartic a drone light show must be when it’s focused on celebrating love, and supporting your fellow human beings.