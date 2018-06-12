New 'Turo Go' Gives Car Sharing Consumers Ability to Book, Unlock Cars Instantly

Car sharing marketplace Turo has had a busy 2018. In May, The Drive broke news of its introduction of the Deluxe and Super Deluxe classes allowing customers to get behind the wheel of high-class exotic cars. April, brought the option of renting a hot tub boats. May, gave way to the Extras feature allowing customers to add add-ons to any rental. And now, the company offers a new feature to potentially supplement all of the cars available for rent through its service: Turo Go.

Turo Go is a feature which will allow customers to book and unlock cars instantly via Turo's mobile application.

It said that hosts are already sharing connected cars on the platform, in fact more than 17,000 vehicles available on Turo already offer remote access. Twenty percent of Turo hosts accept car bookings within one hour as well, which is currently the company's minimum time option. The car sharing company also claimed that more that two-thirds of its trips are instantly booked.