Parrot's Bio-Inspired Anafi Drone Shoots 4K and Moves Like You Need It To

We were lucky enough to sneak into Parrot’s presentation at The Standard Hotel in New York City Wednesday, where the Paris-based drone company revealed the new Anafi: A foldable, lightweight, 4K-capable, bio-inspired drone that launches off your hand and is much quieter than its competition. When Parrot CEO Henri Seydoux took the stage, we didn’t know much besides the drone’s name, and that free coffee is always welcome. As the presentation unfolded, we quickly learned that the Anafi unfolds, too, as does the new Skycontroller 3 that comes along with it. Adding to the convenience of a medium-sized UAV that you can easily toss into your backpack is the weight itself. At 320 grams (11.28 ounces), the Anafi is easy to carry but doesn’t sacrifice any of its main features, namely, filming 4K footage, taking 21-Megapixel photographs, and providing you with 25 minutes of flight time. “Real 25 minutes,” Seydoux made sure to remark.

Marco Margaritoff Henri Seydoux, introducing the new Anafi.

The Anafi's bio-inspired nature basically extends toward its three-axis gimbal, the Wi-Fi/antennae design, and the ability to fold in on itself. “It’s very, very foldable,” Seydoux said, “and capable to film in any direction.” The Parrot CEO was referring to the gimbal, with that latter remark, as two of the axes are mechanical, and one is digital, which not only allows the Anafi to film upwards, for example, but maintain shot composition and focus regardless of movement. Seydoux then compared the horizontal and vertical movement capabilities of the human head, in addition to the “digital” gimbal of our eyes, to those same attributes of the Anafi. Turns out, insects weren’t the only inspiration here.

Marco Margaritoff Seydoux speaking on the bio-inspired design of the Anafi.

When it comes to the Wi-Fi connection between the Skycontroller 3 and the drone itself, Parrot infused the Anafi with four antennas, one in each foot, with two of those automatically switching to the Skycontroller when necessary. Additionally, the drone’s rotation won’t substantially impact the Wi-Fi connection, as Parrot used 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 10MHz bandwidths.

Marco Margaritoff The Anafi's antennas, color-coded and graphed according to signal strength.

In terms of actually flying this thing, the Anafi launches off your hand like the DJI Spark, is capable of resisting winds of up to 50 kilometers per hour and reach speeds of up to 55 kilometers per hour. Regarding the drone’s noise pollution, Seydoux was adamant that drones need to become less threatening to the public and passersby in order to enter the mainstream consciousness in a positive way. “Noise reduction makes it more socially acceptable,” he said. “Social acceptance of the drone means it should be safe.” And when it comes to safety, Parrot makes sure the device returns back to you as soon it reaches low levels.

Marco Margaritoff Noise comparison between the Anafi and competitor DJI's Mavic Air.