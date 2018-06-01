You Can Now Build a Bugatti Chiron With This 3,599-Piece Lego Set

$350 may seem like a bargain when compared to the real Chiron, which starts at about $3 million, or around 8,570 times the price of the Lego kit. Once constructed, however, the reality hits that one will need to find a place to store the colossal model, which dwarfs some coffee table photo books. The average toy chest won't do, as the model is too big and more complex than a child's plaything—hence the 16-plus age recommendation on its box.

Lego won't discuss the constructed weight of the Chiron set yet but based on our experiences with other Lego sets in the thousands of pieces, its assembled weight could likely come in at around seven pounds, so it is best not left in a precarious place where it can roll away to replicate that famous Veyron insurance fraud video.

We can also imagine that the set's interactive features will lose their appeal after a few uses, and may be forgotten until you have company over asking why you spent $350 on a Lego set. The retracting rear wing can basically function as a party trick for introverts, after all.