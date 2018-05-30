Gran Turismo Sport Gets Le Mans and Nine New Cars in Free May Update

After much pleading from fans, the Circuit de la Sarthe is finally coming to Gran Turismo Sport. Better known as Le Mans, the famous French track arrives as part of the PlayStation racing game's free monthly update for the month of May, coming a fortnight prior to the storied eponymous endurance race's 86th running.

In addition to the 8.5-mile track, the update also brings nine new cars including, appropriately, a trio of Le Mans Group C racers from the late '80s and early '90s. As we predicted when the content drop was teased late last week, GT Sport players also get the Mitsubishi Evo IV, Lamborghini Miura, original Fiat 500, a couple of modern Renault hatches, and another Toyobaru. Here's the complete list:

Fiat 500 F ’68

Jaguar XJR-9 ’88

Lamborghini Miura P400 Bertone Prototype CN.0706 ’67

Sauber Mercedes C9 ’89

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IV GSR ’96

Nissan R92CP ’92

Renault Sport Megane Trophy ’11

Renault Sport Clio R.S. 220 EDC Trophy ’16

Subaru BRZ S ’15

In case you were unaware, the Jaguar and Sauber Mercedes finished first at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1988 and 1989, respectively.

As with previous GT Sport updates, the game also benefits from new singleplayer events. The newly available "Group 4 Cup," "World Hatchback Championship," and "Lamborghini Cup" will surely keep online-averse players busy for many hours.