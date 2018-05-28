BMW Introduces Wireless Charging for 530e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid

Wireless charging for smartphones has been around for a while and now we can charge our cars the same way. Following reports of this technology, BMW i has just launched the world’s first factory-fitted, fully-integrated inductive charging facility for the high-voltage battery in their BMW 530e iPerformance plug-in hybrid vehicle.

The optional BMW Wireless Charging which is supposedly “simpler than refueling a car with a conventional engine.” works similar to the wireless charging systems we use for mobile phones and electric toothbrushes. It consists of an inductive charging station called GroundPad and a secondary vehicle component called CarPad, fixed to the underbody of the vehicle. The wireless transfer occurs when a magnetic field is created by the GroundPad, which inturn induces electric current in CarPad which then charges the high-voltage battery. This happens in a distance of 3.15 inches, approximately.

The 3.2-kilowatt charging system allows the high-voltage batteries on board the BMW 530e iPerformance to be fully charged in three and a half hours at an 85 percent efficiency.

With this technology, drivers no longer need to hook up their plug-in hybrid car to a wall socket. Instead, the charging begins as soon as the vehicle has been parked in the correct position above the inductive charging station, followed by a push of the Start-Stop button. And once the battery is "topped up," the system switches off automatically.