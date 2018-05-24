Nine New Cars Coming to Gran Turismo Sport Next Week

While we don't doubt many of you will have little trouble identifying the machines shown here, here are our educated predictions as to what players have in store.

Another month, another free Gran Turismo Sport content update. After giving us the Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept in April, the PlayStation racing game's May 2018 update will feature nine new cars and is scheduled to drop sometime next week. As usual, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi has teased the upcoming car pack on Twitter with an automotive Rorschach test.

Starting from the top-left we have what is undoubtedly a Gran Turismo mainstay, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IV, followed by the Nissan R92CP prototype racer. To the right of that is a car that looks an awful lot like the Lamborghini Miura.

While the car directly below the Evo has us stumped, the diminutive vehicle in the center is clearly a Fiat 500. Following that, we have what looks like a couple of hatchback Renaults, namely a racing version of the Megane RS and Clio RS. Rounding out the list is what appears to be another variant of the Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ/Scion FR-S and yet another mysterious racing car.

With this latest batch of motors, GT Sport's official car count hits 224, a substantial step up from the 162 the game initially shipped with back in October. As with previous updates, expect the new cars to come with fresh single player events as well as a new track or two.

Gran Turismo Sport is available now for PlayStation 4.