Chinese Uber Rival Didi Chuxing Overhauls App After Passenger Death

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing announced a series of changes to its service after a passenger was raped and killed by her driver, reports The New York Times.

Li Mingzhu, a 21-year-old flight attendant, was found dead Saturday after hailing a ride from Didi in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, according to Chinese state media. Police are reportedly still searching for the driver, surnamed Liu, who abandoned the car and jumped into a river after allegedly killing Li.

The incident triggered a wave of criticism into the way Didi runs its ride-hailing app, with women saying that the app allows drivers to leave comments on their profiles regarding their appearances, according to The New York Times. Both riders and drivers typically upload photos to their user profiles, and the Didi app allows other users to attach notes to these profile pictures.

Didi suspended its Hitch carpooling service, which Liu was using at the time of Li's death, May 12. In a press release, the company said it also removed "all personalized tags and ratings features" in user profiles, as well as profile photos.

"Personal information and profile pictures of passengers and car-owners will be visible only to the individual himself or herself," Didi said. "All publicly-displayed profile pictures will be replaced with a system-generated default image." An emergency button will also be more prominently displayed on the app's home screen.