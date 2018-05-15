DJI Air Vs. GDU O2 Comparison Test: A Compact Drone Face-Off

Since it entered the consumer drone market, DJI has been consistently the brand to beat—so much so, in fact, that many of its competitors just gave up, focusing instead on toy-grade quadcopters or doubling down on high-end commercial products. Those that have hung around the full-featured semi-pro sector—Yuneec, Ehang, GDU, and even GoPro—have struggled to keep up with DJI’s lineup. The company is consistently first with new features, first to miniaturize, and first to push the boundaries of performance and capability.

That’s good for DJI, but not always for everyone else. Even in a market as niche as drones, choice and variety are good things. Competition keep pressure on to improve products, and it helps keep prices down. But it also allows for even small nuances in performance to matter. After all, BMW, Mercedes, and Audi all make products that essentially do the same thing—even when pushed hard, they all get around the track within a few seconds of each other—but they distinguish themselves in the details, the quality, and certain philosophies about driving and performance. Who of the auto enthusiasts among us would want to only choose from between the C-Class, E-Class, and S-Class for all eternity? Similarly, drone enthusiasts want a range of options that look different, make deliberate compromises to excel in specific areas, and have features and capabilities unique to them.

It’s altogether baffling that no company has been able to front truly cutting-edge products against DJI’s lineup, given the range of competitiveness in other consumer electronics categories like smartphones, laptops, and televisions. In many ways, it echoes the lead Tesla has over all other manufacturers in electric vehicles, even six years on since the Model S debuted; DJI simply surged to the front, then fought tooth and nail to stay there. As a result, the overarching question among drone buyers right now mostly centers not on which brand you’ll buy, but which DJI to choose—the entry-level Spark, the Mavic Air or Pro, or one of its bigger rigs that businesses or professional cinematographers use. Given the consistent raves DJI products draw, is it worth even bothering to look at alternatives?

To find out, I took a close look at perhaps the strongest DJI alternative at the moment, from a company called GDU. The company manufactures two products: the Byrd collapsible drone, a larger model with a more substantial camera, and the new O2, a compact drone intended to compete directly with the Mavic Pro.