BMW's Wireless Charger is Coming, But Good Luck Buying It

The future of cars is headed down the path of electrification. As more EVs begin to hit the streets, the challenge of charging convenience will become paramount to the consumer, and BMW is ready to deliver the easiest way to charge; by simply parking your car. Soon, BMW 530e owners will be able to charge their luxury sedans without a cable, but according to Car Magazine, they won't exactly be able to call it their own, at least not at first.

Starting in July 2018, BMW will begin producing its wireless inductive charging system aimed at its latest plug-in hybrid vehicles. We know this includes the 530e, but no word if the automaker's flagship electric cars, the i3 and i8, will be able to make use of inductive charging. BMW had previously mentioned that the 530e was its target vehicle for the wireless charging system, and sources have indeed confirmed to Car Magazine that BMW is readying a deal to first push these new chargers to owners of the 530e iPerformance models.

However, there are a few caveats that might upset some owners looking to painlessly charge their cars. BMW will reportedly be launching its charging mat exclusively as a lease-only option, as the majority of its customers who have splurged for the PHEV have chosen to lease instead of buy. This means that those who have purchased the 530e will need to decide if the additional charging mat will be worth the additional monthly cost for convenience. Other sources have reportedly confirmed with BMW that the charging mat will be launching full-scale exclusively in Europe; U.S. customers will be limited to a pilot program in California only. We have reached out to BMW for comment on this decision, but have not received a response at the time of writing.