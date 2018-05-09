IndyCar's Alexander Rossi Unveils Security Robot Ross-E

Ross-E is equipped with a high-tech lidar system similar to what's found in semi-autonomous vehicles, as well six different cameras, including one that can be raised up to six feet in the air, and a radio communications system that allows remote operators to interact in real-time with the field.

"Ross-E, much like Indy 5PO will be a year-round member of our security team," Michael Bates, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Director of Safety and Security told The Drive. "During races, it will be more of a stand-still visibility piece, so people will see it with all of its cameras deployed catching a glimpse of everything that's going on. After hours, both Sharp robots are able to roam the grounds regardless of weather conditions at up to four miles per hour thanks to their specialty tires and lighting systems."