General Motors Uses A.I. to Refine Lightweight Part Design

In the endless quest of engineering to make vehicles that make more power, use less fuel, and drive better, optimization of every last component of a car is required. The final frontier of vehicle enhancement is not headline-grabbing powertrain development, be it electric or internal combustion, rather the struggle to carve unnecessary weight from cars. Excess weight spoils everything from performance to efficiency and its elimination is a noble goal.

General Motors knows the value of a less-is-more philosophy to engineering its vehicles, and announced Thursday that it has partnered with computer-aided design software king Autodesk to capitalize on one of the newest software technologies: generative design.

In short, an engineer can feed a basic design framework into the program, along with information on the part's intended method of manufacture, weight constraints, strength requirements, and material of construction. From there, the order is sent to an artificial intelligence-based cloud computer, which can return hundreds of riffs upon the original design, each with an almost organic appearance. General Motors boasts that parts designed in this fashion can shed 40 percent of the weight of a traditionally designed and manufactured part but gain 20 percent more strength. As an example, it offers up a skeletal seat mounting bracket designed with these techniques.