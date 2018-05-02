Ehang Breaks Its Own Record For Most Drones Flown Simultaneously
Chinese drone manufacturer Ehang just bested its Guinness World Record by piloting 1,374 drones simultaneously above the city of Xi'an on Tuesday.
Chinese drone manufacturer Ehang, which recently developed and successfully tested a passenger drone, just broke its own Guinness World Record for most drones flown simultaneously by piloting 1,374 UAVs above Xi’an’s city wall. According to the South China Morning Post, this was a substantial increase from the company’s December record which saw 1,180 drones fly above Guangzhou, and its previous record of 1,000 drones flown above that same city in February of last year.
The company’s Egret drones reportedly flew 853 feet (260 meters) above the city wall, and presented an aerial display with a 3,937 foot (1,200 meters) length and 328 foot (100 meters) depth in the sky. The Ministry of Finance reportedly paid the company $1.6 million (10.5 million yuan) to perform this World Record-breaking stunt, with Ehang planning to publish an official statement about the event.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at Tuesday night’s aerial drone light show, courtesy of Beijing News, shall we?
As you can tell, citizens were pretty stunned by the display above with camera phones in hand, ready to record the show. In addition to breaking its own record and impressing thousands of citizens on the ground, Ehang reportedly bested Intel’s 1,218 drone light show at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games opening ceremony.
All in all, not a bad show for the drone manufacturer, which has created a pretty impressive passenger drone that was flawlessly tested in February. Frankly, we’re eager to see more of these events take place across the globe, and are quite excited to see the Ehang 184 actually take off in regards to mainstream adoption and worldwide implementation.
