Kittyhawk Partners With Boeing to Offer Near-Real-Time Drone Flight Authorizations

Commercial drone software company Kittyhawk has partnered with Boeing to provide its customers with rapid FAA drone flight authorizations.

Thus far, garnering quick drone flight authorizations from the Federal Aviation Administration is a fairly exclusive scenario, with only a few companies able to guarantee these time-sensitive permissions.

According to Forbes, Boeing is one of 10 companies that took part in the FAA’s closed beta program which allows for facilitated, faster authorizations. Of these 10, only three companies took advantage of their position by developing software for the public. That means commercial clients can use Kittyhawk to get quicker flight authorizations from the FAA, because of the company’s collaboration with Boeing.

“Our collaboration with Boeing means it will be faster for us to offer airspace authorizations in the next coming weeks,” said Josh Ziering, Kittyhawk co-founder and CEO.

It was only on Monday that the FAA reportedly started providing drone pilots who plan on piloting UAVs below 400 feet with the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability. Yesterday, Kittyhawk was able to provide its customers with these near-real-time flight authorizations for the first time, simply because it partnered with Boeing, which is FAA approved to do so. However, it’s not like Kittyhawk is the only game in town. There is definite competition out there.

According to Forbes, Airbus, Verizon’s SkyWard, and DJI’s AirMap will be providing app-based flight authorizations through LAANC tech, as well. LAANC will be available in 150 metropolitan areas during this initial phase, with 350 further areas throughout the year. In Ziering’s mind, however, Kittyhawk’s version of the process is far more thorough and all-encompassing than any competitor’s.