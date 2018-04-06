Virgin Hyperloop One Conducts Full-Scale Test for Saudi Leaders

Virgin Hyperloop One has conducted another full-scale test of its prototype Hyperloop system. This time, a delegation of Saudi Arabian leaders including Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Said was in attendance, indicating interest from the Saudi government in the futuristic transportation system.

Hyperloop One released a video of the test, but didn't offer any other details. The company began conducting full-scale tests last year, achieving 240 mph in one test. But its ultimate goal is a top speed of around 670 mph.

Saudi Arabia could make sense as a Hyperloop location. Under a plan called Vision 2030, the country is looking to shift its economy from oil to investment, tech, and tourism. Implementing the plan could mean greater investments in infrastructure projects like a Hyperloop, which could also bolster Saudi Arabia's transportation infrastructure.