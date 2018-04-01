Where Are New York's Self-Driving Cars?

When New York passed legislation allowing the demos and tests of autonomous vehicles on public roads, automakers and tech giants alike were expected to rapidly expand to the state. Yet in the 11 months since the bill has passed, the streets of New York continue to be conquered by human drivers with autonomous vehicles nowhere in sight.

New York’s history of self-driving cars is very brief. Audi was the first manufacturer to be approved by the Department of Motor Vehicles. The German luxury carmaker went on to complete a 6.1 mile demonstration in the state’s capital but stopped short of performing any further tests. Why? The strict requirement of having a state police escort at all times may have something to do with it. That escort, by the way, must be paid for by the testing company.

Cruise Automation, which was acquired by General Motors in 2016, was approved next. It was to begin testing its Chevy Bolt EV fleet in Lower Manhattan in early 2018. With the law set to expire on April 1, 2018, the company had just three months to drive down the streets of New York City. It never happened.

Cruise was permitted to operate in New York only if it met certain conditions. This included opening an office in the Big Apple in an effort to create jobs. Testing meant the company needed to hire autonomous vehicle trainers—ya know, the folks inside the car. The passenger monitors and logs data while the driver takes over if the vehicle fails to respond to a traffic situation. I applied for this position in December of last year. A month later I received this update: