The Interior Life of a Drone Explained via Infographic

While many of us own a drone or two and have flown these unmanned aerial vehicles of ours across the skies hundreds of times, how well do we know them, really? In order to be a capable drone pilot, one needs to understand the components that make up the device. Of course, we’re all very familiar with a UAV’s exterior. During long-term use, an active user will have to replace a damaged propeller—or four. The gimbal might’ve been damaged, when you accidentally crashed that new Spark you got for Christmas into the first tree in your backyard, forcing you to familiarize yourself with the hardware. While it takes small steps to really get to know your UAV, there’s a whole new world most of us know little about: the interior.

Fortunately for us, Dronelife has provided us with an infographic created by Dronefly that details a drone’s innards. In this case, the subject, dissected and explored in the image below, is a DJI Phantom 4. You may remember this particular model bringing obstacle avoidance to the series, and serving as a pretty serious hobby drone that stepped its game up in regards to aerial photography and drone footage capabilities while retaining an impressive portability. Regardless of your history with this model, looking inside can provide us all with a deeper appreciation of the engineering required to provide users with so many aerial opportunities.

Let’s take a look at the Phantom 4, from a perspective yet unexplored: the inside.