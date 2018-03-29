Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Finally Coming to Mazda

As one of the only remaining automakers to not offer Apple or Google's smartphone-car integration app, Mazda is joining manufacturing partner Toyota—a company that now promises Apple CarPlay in the upcoming Avalon, Corolla, and RAV4—in finally giving the people what they want. The Japanese automaker has announced it will offer both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in 2018 Mazda6's rolling off the line this summer.

The apps will come standard on all trims except for the base Sport model. If you're an early adopter and already got your hands on a 2018 Mazda6 or plan to do so soon, don't fret. CarPlay and, um, Auto can be added to your cars presumably through a future software update.