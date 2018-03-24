Ford Has Patented a Polymer Composite Cylinder Head

With the mass-production of electric cars being on the horizon, manufacturers are in a split-brain scenario for how to proceed with future products. On one hand, they have to stay current with market trends and changing technology. On the other, ensuring that existing products offerings are improved upon is important too; this means not giving up on the internal combustion engine. This is where making it lighter, more efficient, and innovative is key. In a patent application published last month, Ford brought to life what some might consider utter blasphemy: a polymer cylinder head.

The incorporation of resin plastics into everyday manufacturing has been something increasing in popularity for quite some time. Manufacturers found a cheaper way to mass-produce parts for vehicles while still maintaining overall structural integrity. More and more vehicle components became mass-produced by way of molding. Typically, this has been limited to non-crucial components of a vehicle. Certain engine accessories, like the intake manifold and valve cover, have been made from composite materials, but core assets like the cylinder head and block have always been some form of metal.