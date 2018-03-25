The Bentley Bentayga Hybrid Gets a Fuel-Saving Navigation System

The fancy and stupidly-expensive Bentley Bentayga SUV has a new Hybrid variant in its lineup and it features an intelligent satellite navigation system that seems to care more about the environment than what its owner presumably would.

When a destination is inputted into its navigation system, the onboard processor uses an algorithm to calculate the best possible permutation of electric drive and gasoline V-6 mobility to optimize efficiency over the journey.

Following which, the luxury SUV automatically engages the optimal drive mode for each part of the route, continuously calculating the best use of battery charge, in real time, while storing electrical energy for parts of the journey where it is most useful, like when driving through town, where the electric-only range of 31 miles (50 km) in the NEDC cycle can be utilized to the fullest.