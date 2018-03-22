Amazon Patents Delivery Drones That Recognize Speech and Gestures

Amazon filed a new drone delivery-related patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday. The document (which includes, perhaps, the most comical illustration Amazon has ever used) first noticed by Geekwire details unmanned aerial vehicle technology that can recognize and react to human gestures such as arm waving, and audible inputs like speech.

We have seen Amazon focus on interactive deliver drones before, as evident by the company’s 2017 patent which describes a UAV that would “conduct a speech dialog with a nearby person.”

According to the patent itself, this concept isn’t an entirely new strategy, and essentially builds upon Amazon’s continued focus on “human interaction with unmanned aerial vehicles.” We’ve been reporting on the company’s filings for quite some time now, and this frankly just seems like a logical next step in the tech giant’s evolution toward refining its user-friendly delivery drones.

That doesn’t mean it’s unimpressive, however. As the accompanying illustration conveys, would the application lead to actual implementation, Amazon’s customers could eventually wave their arms at the UAVs to command them not to come any closer, or audibly command them to complete other, yet unspecified tasks.