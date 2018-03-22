Cadillac Gets New Standalone Spotify App

Spotify is launching a standalone app for Cadillac models, allowing drivers to use the music without their phones. The app is installed directly on a car's infotainment system and uses the built-in 4G LTE connection in most new Cadillacs, eliminating the need to fire up Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, or Android Auto.

Cadillac owners can download Spotify through an app store embedded in their cars' infotainment systems. The Cadillac app largely resembles Spotify smartphone apps, with Home, Recently Played, Library, Browse, and Mini Player menus, and the ability to create personalized playlists. But Spotify says the app generates recommendations geared specifically toward driving. It also caches multiple songs on a playlist in advance in case the cellular connection is interrupted.

Many drivers access Spotify through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but going directly to Cadillac allowed Spotify more freedom in designing the app, as well as more prominent placement on in-car screens. Spotify appears on the main audio screen alongside FM and AM radio. At the same time, Cadillac can give customers a new digital-music option that doesn't require CarPlay or Android Auto. Given CEO Johan de Nysschen's dislike of CarPlay, that seems like something the automaker would want.

The Spotify app is available on the Cadillac ATS, ATS-V, CTS, CTS-V, and XTS. Spotify plans to expand availability to the CT6 and possibly other Cadillacs for the 2019 model year. It's unclear if the app will be expanded to other General Motors brands, but Spotify isn't the only music service pushing for more automotive customers. SiriusXM is launching a new streaming-like service on the 2019 Ram 1500 and Apple is offering Fiat Chrysler and Volkswagen owners free trials of Apple Music to promote that service.

In actual car news, the Cadillac CT6 gets an update for the 2019 model year that includes revised styling and a new V-Sport model with a 550-horsepower 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. We're also expecting the XT4 crossover to make its public debut at the 2018 New York Auto Show next week.