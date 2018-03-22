Latvian Company 'Aerones' Uses Drones to Clean Wind Turbines

We recently reported on the Latvian capital of Riga becoming an Eastern European drone hub with local financial backing and enthusiasm for the UAV field in various sectors creating a fertile, nascent drone industry in the area. Now it seems that Aerones, a local company that develops UAVs for delivery, monitoring, firefighting, and rescue scenarios, has successfully developed a wind turbine-cleaning UAV that alleviates time, cost, and risk factors.

According to Mashable, these Aerones drones, used to either defrost or clean the blades of a wind turbine, allow maintenance crews to maximize their time and complete assignments at a much faster pace. We’ve seen this realization come to tangible fruition before with similar business models like Measure’s efficiency-increasing drones deployed at wind-farms. The incentive is crystal clear, of course. Drones are simply far too affordable and technologically sophisticated these days, that for businesses that could potentially benefit from them to dismiss them, simply doesn’t make any financial sense.

Let’s take a look at these wind turbine-cleaning drones in action and hear from CEO Janis Putrams himself.