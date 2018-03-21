Fordpass Smartlink Lets Owners Add Features to Older Ford Models

There’s nothing more frustrating than buying a new car only to see awesome new features come out the next year. I remember buying a car the year before Bluetooth became an option and I wanted to punch myself in the face. The good news is, some car manufacturers still care about you after you’ve given them your money and are looking for ways to retrofit new technology. Tesla does it when it issues software updates. And today, Ford announced that millions of customers will be able to upgrade the connectivity of their older-model Fords with FordPass SmartLink.

The FordPass SmartLink is a small device that plugs into your OBD II diagnostics port under your steering wheel and unlocks a world of possibilities. Owners of model year Ford vehicles from 2010 to 2017 will be able to get new features like a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, smartphone control of existing key fob features, vehicle health and security alerts, and vehicle location tracking.