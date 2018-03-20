Porsche Launches Mission E Augmented Reality App

When you go car shopping, salespeople have basically has two jobs. They need to get a credit application out of you and they need to put you behind the wheel for a test drive. It’s the test drive that’s meant to get you excited about the car so you’ll commit to signing on the dotted line. If there were a way to get you all the excitement of a test drive while sitting on your couch, it makes the deal even easier to close when you finally make the trek to your local dealership. Hoping to increase the hype even more regarding the upcoming Mission E, Porsche has built an augmented reality app.

The app, developed through collaboration with Google, allows the user to digitally peruse through Porsche’s first purely electric sports car. Similar to the app BMW already has for its i8, users can superimpose a 3D image of the Mission E over the scene in front of them. Open up your garage door, pull up the app on your phone and you can see how neatly that front end would fit. Users can walk around the space and see the virtual Mission E from different angles.