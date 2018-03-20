Daimler Teams With Google Quantum Computers for Automotive Applications

As if modern computers aren’t confusing enough, get ready for a "quantum leap" forward. Why are we talking quantum computing on a car website? Well, Daimler just announced a deal with Google to research the application of quantum computers on the future of mobility.

The deal allows for the collaboration to research data relating to automotive applications. While the partnership is just scratching the surface, Daimler has a few ideas of what it may be able to uncover. New battery cells could be developed from the selection of new materials based on quantum chemistry. Autonomous vehicles could be deployed in urban environments and made to interact with the existing transportation infrastructure in the most efficient manner. Deep learning could also lead to the advancement of artificial intelligence for vehicle technology.