Making of the Electric Truck: A Short Film on the Bollinger B1

“The B1 really came out of a sudden brainstorm to combine into one truck all the things I needed for use on my farm,” comments Bollinger. “Unfortunately, the light-duty truck hasn’t really evolved much in the last century; I found myself really wanting one all-purpose vehicle that could perform daily farm duties, remote construction projects, exploring off-road, and more. The underlying concept behind the B1 was make the truck incredibly capable and strong.”

The first of its kind, the B1 is meant to function as a work utility vehicle and an off-road adventure machine. The difference is all in its electric motor, which powers each axle, churning out 360 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque save all the interfering noise of a typical off-roader. The B1 aims to let one best the roughest of terrain in tranquility for a range of 200 miles with all-wheel drive, 50-50 weight distribution, 15 inches of ground clearance and a heavy duty carrying capacity.

Making of the Electric Truck is as innovative as it is minimal, a reflection of the B1 itself. The film deftly manages to distill a 20-month process, from envisioning a new concept to creating a public reveal-ready prototype, all rolled into 11 earnest minutes.