The Bentley Starck Power Dock Is a Posh Charging Station for Fancy Hybrids

That’s some pretty flowery language to describe a thing you hang in your garage to charge your car, but the Power Dock is, admittedly, very pretty. It uses sustainable materials such as pressed eco-linen and bio-sourced thermosetting resin. The dome on the front uses hot-pressure aluminum casting giving it a clean, sophisticated look. There’s a screen on it that tells you power usage along with a tasteful Bentley logo. It looks like it can either hang on a wall or sit on a stand and it appears to have some sort of retractable cable to keep it neat and safe.

“As always with my designs I wanted the maximum of intelligence with the minimum of materiality. I wanted it to be a modern art piece: durable, real and avant-garde high tech. It was also important for me that the unit was as sustainable as possible,” said Philippe Starck, designer of the Starck Power Dock in the press release.

The Starck Power Dock will make it a pleasure for you or your butler to plug in your Bentley so you can enjoy miles of electric power in your Bentayga Hybrid.