From Geneva Motor Show: Volkswagen Lays Out Mobility Plan With I.D. Vizzion, Sedric Autonomous Cube

Volkswagen’s vision for the recently-teased I.D. Vizzion autonomous sedan is starting to come into focus here in Geneva, where the car was unveiled ahead of its formal presentation tomorrow. We had high hopes that its sporty, low-center-of-gravity configuration would signal some form of legitimate performance aspect—even if fully automated—but alas, the reality is somewhere just shy of that. But still highly appealing in its own right.

More importantly, though, VW described its far-reaching plan for contributing to the reinvention of mobility, within which the Vizzion plays a key part. Noting that by 2050 an additional 2.5 billion people will inhabit urban areas, CEO Matthias Müller said the company’s efforts will be centered there, in partnership with cities and municipalities. VW will invest approximately $40 billion over an undisclosed number of years in autonomy, electro-mobility, networking, and vehicle connectivity as it simultaneously pushes to make new mobility strategies appealing and comprehensible to the masses. “We need to preserve the freedom of personal mobility,” Müller said, adding that consumers will also need to let go of some of the conventions of owning and driving a car. For that reason, the engineering needs to not be its own roadblock, so to speak, to adoption of new technologies. “Human beings with needs to be at center of our thinking, not technology or engineering,” the CEO said.