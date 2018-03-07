Car Leasing App Honcker Raises $23M in Funding

While sites like Cars.com have been created to simplify the car buying process, there haven't been any online options for a customer looking to lease. That's where Honcker, "The cheapest and easiest way to lease a car on planet Earth," comes in. Honcker recently received series A funding, to the tune of $23 million from IAC, a multimedia corporation that currently owns apps and websites such as Tinder, Angie's List, and Vimeo.

We've either experienced or heard the horror stories about car dealerships. You go to a dealer's website, and get a quote for a lease. Once you get to the dealer, the price is suddenly higher than what was advertised, plus the assortment of fees that are drafted during the visit. A poorly run dealer will then do anything it can to keep you from walking out the door, short of giving you the fair price. Then, whether or not you decide to lease the car, seven other dealerships in the area will be calling the phone number required to get a quote, all trying to win you over. Honcker looks to eliminate this process.

Honcker is a new app, available for iPhone and Android, that allows users to look at available cars in their area, get a personalized lease price, and order the car. This is all done within the app, and there are no hidden fees added to the price of the vehicle. If the customer is within 25 miles of the dealer, it can even be delivered free of charge.