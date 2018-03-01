VW I.D. Vizzion Concept to Put a Sporty Face on Level 5 Autonomy at the Geneva Motor Show

Volkswagen will unveil its I.D. Vizzion concept car—the fourth in its I.D. series—at the Geneva Motor Show next week, and its mission brief seems a tad confusing. The sleek four-door sedan looks, for lack of a better term, sporty—at least according to the teaser illustrations the company provided last week. Curious, because most concept vehicles purporting to reveal our self-driving future so far have been of the space-efficient cubic variety—rolling pods designed to hold people who may or may not know each other, or function as some sort of mobile den.

As functional and efficient as these cubic soulsuckers might be, a future populated with robo-boxes isn’t remotely exciting. In fact, it’s downright bleak, with vehicles sapped of energy, purpose, and any sense of personal statement. After all, how can you even make a statement if the car you’re occupying not only doesn’t do anything cool—well, apart from drive itself—but you probably don’t even own the thing in the first place. If they’re taxis, nobody will care what the things look like.