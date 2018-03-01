Dedrone's RF-300 Detects Drones and Pinpoints Their Pilots

Dedrone is a counter-drone technology company that specializes in both hardware and software to help organizations maintain the integrity of their airspace. The need to fight off rogue drones seems to be growing with every passing month, as we’re seeing all sorts of institutions and public events be infiltrated by unwelcome aerial visitors. With the company’s new RF-300, an unmanned aerial vehicle tracker and pilot detector mounted outside the customer’s building of choice, users can not only track a drone’s flight path, but locate the vehicle’s pilot as well.

Naturally, this is an appealing prospect for institutions and persons keen on retribution or punitive measures in regards to having their airspace violated. With soccer stadiums, correctional facilities, and private properties across the globe frequently being trespassed upon by anonymously piloted UAVs, the technology is finally catching up to the demand of knowing just who exactly is breaking the law. The RF-300 seems to be one of the first sophisticated ways to do so.