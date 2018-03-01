Winter Drone Surveys of Farmland Could Provide Valuable Data

Agricultural drone use is needed for all-season weather conditions and Agribotix’s FarmLens software is reportedly capable of handling aerial crop surveying during the later winter months to survey bare fields before planting. The agriculture-centric drone company can help growers and farmers more clearly understand how their crops are doing, enabling them to make more informed decisions on how much input and labor to expend, and ultimately run a more efficient business.

The agricultural industry can benefit significantly from unmanned aerial vehicles. We've reported on the monitoring of livestock and surveying property to even autonomously planting, growing and harvesting crops. According to PR Newswire, Agribotix has partnered with Frenchman Valley Coop, a renown agronomy leader, to collect and analyze aerial data regarding crop performance in order to maximize business efficiency.

The Colorado-based company, which proudly calls its FarmLens software “The Gateway to Precision Agriculture,” provides one essential promise to growers: increased yields and potentially lower financial input. According to PR Newswire, February and March are prime surveying months, as the desolate fields indicate pretty clearly where herbicide or other so-called inputs are needed. With drones this type of surveying can effectively prepare growers with precision as to where expenditures are needed, and which areas can be ignored.

To make things as user-friendly as possible, the FarmLens software lets users look at the recorded soil and its color on their smartphones and tablets, provide a virtual guide around the designated field, and is compatible with a variety of popular farm management software. Drones are affordable and capable enough these days that businesses that could benefit from a bird’s-eye view would be wise to invest in the technology.

Let's take a look at Agribotix and what it can offer to growers.