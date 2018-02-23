MINI and Great Wall Motors Team up for Joint Venture in China

MINI’s fourth largest market offers up its greatest opportunity for expansion. That market is China, a country where automakers have been stepping over themselves to build up their part of the market share. The BMW Group announced a new joint venture in China to produce future electric MINI vehicles in the country. Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motor will be their local partner for the deal.

MINI already has plans to produce its first battery electric MINI at its main plant in Oxford starting in 2019. Shortly thereafter, Chinese production should begin. BMW Group already has a foothold in mainland China with its highly successful BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) joint venture with Chinese partner Brilliance. BBA already has two automotive production plants and a battery factory in Shenyang. This battery factory is the first ever to be operated by a premium automobile manufacturer in China.