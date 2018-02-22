Watch the Airbus Vahana Passenger Drone Take Off

We recently reported on the Vahana passenger drone project by Airbus, when it successfully completed its first test flight in Pendleton, Oregon. While that was fairly exciting news to read, we’re finally able to actually watch this vehicle in action.

According to Tech Crunch, the released video captured the autonomous vehicle during that first flight, allowing us to witness that initial, momentous event a few weeks later.

The flight itself was pretty short, having lasted a mere 53 seconds. Regarding altitude and route, there isn’t too much to write home about either, as the Vahana drone hovered at 16 feet and didn’t really go anywhere exciting. However, what certainly is impressive is that we’re seeing a whole new industry spring up around us, where companies like Ehang and Volocopter are trying to outdo each other in regards to sophisticated, high-tech passenger drones.

Let’s have a look at Vahana’s accomplishment, shall we?