Sony Wants to Use AI to Dispatch Taxis in Japan
Five cab companies will partner with Sony on the project.
Sony wants to use artificial intelligence to more efficiently dispatch taxis in Japan. The electronics giant is partnering with five Japanese taxi companies to commercialize the concept, reports Nikkei Asian Review. The project could make Sony into a major player in a market where Uber is a minor presence.
Sony hopes to build a platform that will coordinate taxis based on factors like past rides, traffic, weather conditions, and local events. Riders will likely use an app, just like Uber, but will ride in actual taxis rather than privately-owned ride-sharing vehicles. Uber is only allowed to operate in certain sparsely-populated areas of Japan because of strict regulations.
Those regulations make an Uber-style ride-sharing service impossible in Japan, but various companies are trying to use technology to improve traditional taxi services. Last year, NTT Docomo began testing AI-based software designed to predict ride requests.
More recently, Toyota invested 7.5 billion yen ($70 million) in JapanTaxi, an app-development arm of taxi operator Nihon Kotsu, also with the goal of developing an AI-based dispatching system. Both Uber and Chinese rival Didi Chuxing have talked with Japanese taxi operators about providing dispatch systems (Japanese firm SoftBank is a major investor in both Uber and Didi). But with five taxi companies already signed up, Sony may have a head start.
- RELATEDTaxi Operator Working on Self-Driving Cars for the 2020 Tokyo OlympicsCompanies are working to bring autonomous cabs to Tokyo's streets in time for the Olympics.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Japanese Firm Wants to Use Drones to Force Overtime Employees to Go HomeExcessive overtime in Japan is a serious problem. Taisei is proposing the use of music-playing drones to solve this issue.READ NOW
- RELATEDNissan Will Launch an Autonomous Ride-Sharing Pilot in Japan Next YearBut it won't operate for very long.READ NOW
- RELATEDDaimler and Bosch Will Test Autonomous Taxis Within The Next Few MonthsThe two companies face plenty of competition in the segment.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Ford Focus RS Used as a Taxi in NorwayEvald Jåstad takes 'Blue Lightning' around Odda picking up passengers along the way.READ NOW