Ontario Police Trick out a Tesla Model X to Talk About Electrification

One of the most feared headlights to see in your rearview mirror are that of a police interceptor. Often the very sight of them quietly persuades you to watch your driving habits a little bit better, and somehow makes your right foot a wee bit lighter on the accelerator pedal. At the Canadian International Auto Show, one particular police department is showing off the newest cruiser unit for the department, but you might not recognize its headlights right away. Ontario's Provincial Police have brought a Tesla Model X with them to the Canadian International Auto Show, completely decked out in a traditional black-and-white police paint-scheme with strobes and an O.P.P. monogram on either door.

Unfortunately, the department doesn't own the vehicle it seems. Sgt. Kerry Schmidt noted that a friend of the department has loaned his vehicle to O.P.P. and allowed them to transform the Model X into a talking point for the future of policing. This opens up a whole new conversation about just how electric cars could be used to benefit police around the world, and potentially save the taxpayer some coin along the way.

Aside from the obvious lack of police gadgets inside the car, Schmidt mentions that the Model X is not going to see service simply because the platform has not been tested and rated as a pursuit vehicle. Manufacturers like Ford work hard to create "pursuit rated" vehicles to sell, meaning they are tested to withstand a bit more strenuous use. Typically, this can mean stiffer springs, a big oil cooler, more performance bits, and general testing by the manufacturer to ensure durability. He goes on to call on Tesla to add another vehicle to its commercial repertoire. "That may be the future of policing down the road," said Sgt Schmidt, "It's not there today, but will be down the road. You never know."