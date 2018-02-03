Owl Launches Streaming LTE Camera for Your Car

A few months ago, I had a problem in my parking garage. Some dirty S.O.B kept using my secluded parking spot as his own personal lavatory. Whoever this jerk was thought it was funny to aim for the emblem on my hood too. Every morning I’d come down to get into my car and I’d be greeted by the strong smell of ammonia and remnants on my hood.

In an effort to catch the culprit, I went shopping for an in-car camera. I needed something that would always be on and that I could monitor remotely. Nothing was available. So to combat this, erg, unusual problem, I bought an external battery pack to plug into a home security camera and left my phone in the car as a hotspot to broadcast the camera signal. Then I had to get all that stuff out in the morning, recharge the battery pack, and do it all again. It was a pain but luckily, seeing the cam in the car was enough of a deterrent to keep the perp's pants on.

Now there’s finally an all-in-one solution to my problem, which also doubles as a dash cam. Former Apple executive Andy Hodge and former Dropcam executive Nathan Ackerman have teamed up to create Owl, an always-on, LTE security cam for your car. The two-way camera plugs into your car’s onboard diagnostics port and beams the last 24-hours of footage to the cloud.