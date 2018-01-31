Gravel Preview: We Play Square Enix and Milestone's Off-Road Racing Game a Month Early

These are heady times for fans of racing games. The market has never been so flush with ultra-realistic simulators of all stripes, from big names like Forza and Gran Turismo to more boutique titles like Assetto Corsa and Project Cars. But things are more sparse on the opposite end: What if you're looking for some pick-up-and-play, arcade-style fun? Sure, Forza Horizon exists, as does the Dirt series. But the folks at Square Enix—they of decidedly car-less role-playing titles like Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts—and Italian developer Milestone believe there's room for one more entry in the genre.

It's a strange spot, being both a titan in the video game business and something of an underdog in a new space. But Square Enix hopes Gravel gets it off the ground in the minds of racing fans. Set to debut at the end of February on all major video game platforms, Gravel is a multi-discipline off-road racing game featuring an extensive roster of trophy trucks and rally cars, forgiving arcade-style physics, and a wide variety of terrains to conquer. So to see how things are coming along, the famed video game publisher invited The Drive out to its Los Angeles offices last week to goof around with a late-stage build of the game.