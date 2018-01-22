Bugatti Just 3-D Printed the World's Largest Brake Caliper

Bugatti, like many manufacturers, has dabbled in 3-D printing. Proven to be a godsend to engineers looking to produce rapid prototypes, 3-D printing has enabled automakers to envision a product and immediately make a tangible item at a fraction of the cost. Now, Bugatti has taken it a step further in development and produced the world's largest eight-piston monoblock brake caliper using a 3-D printer.

Currently, if your only criteria for buying a new car is that it has the world's largest brakes, you'd be in the market for a Bugatti Chiron. Of course, you would also be paying $3 million to own the 1,500-horsepower car, but the stopping power to bring the 4,400-pound beast from its top speed of 261 mph to a halt would have to be gargantuan.

If the engineers at Bugatti weren't allowed to keep breaking its own records, we couldn't live in a world where hypercars continue to exist. The company is continually looking to improve its products through means of pioneering innovation and product development, meaning that we're likely to see a lot more records from Bugatti during the development of the Chiron's successor.

For example, those big brakes you were eyeing up while car shopping earlier won't be the biggest for long. Bugatti has now broken its own record by one-upping the caliper size, making its new eight-piston monobloc caliper the largest in the industry with dimensions of 12.2-inches long by more than 8-inches wide. The caliper itself is manufactured using 3-D printable titanium, and while it might not be Koenigsegg's 3-D printed variable turbo, it's still impressive to see a 3-D printer contributing to making the largest functional titanium component on a vehicle.