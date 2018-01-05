Mercedes-AMG's Race Scout App Aims to Connect Drivers With Teams

You can't win a race if you don't have a car to drive, and that can be one of the most frustrating parts of the job for race drivers. Mercedes-AMG is trying to make the process easier with a new app called Race Scout. Debuting at the Dubai 24 Hour Race race Jan. 11-13, the app aims to connect drivers with teams that have vacant seats.

Drivers and teams in the GT3 and GT4 classes can register with Race Scout and create their own profile pages. AMG says "numerous" race events, tracks, and cars have already been uploaded into the system. Drivers can then search for vacant seats at a given race, or teams can reach out to drivers. It sounds like the racing world's version of online dating. The app will eventually be opened to all teams and drivers, whether they are associated with Mercedes or not, according to AMG.

"The initial target group includes all active teams and race drivers, from amateur level all the way up to professional motorsport and irrespective of the race series, the car categories, and the vehicle brands," an AMG press release said.

But the rollout of Race Scout will be gradual. For the 24H Dubai 2018 race, users will only be able to register on a Race Scout website, not on a proper app. AMG and development partner Lab 1886 consider Race Scout to be in the beta testing stage. The app will officially launch in April, at which point it will be available free of charge for iOS users (sorry, Android people).

Technology has penetrated nearly every other aspect of racing, so it's not surprising that AMG is trying to apply tech to driver selection. It will be interesting to see if this app-based approach actually helps streamline that process.