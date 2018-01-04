Aurora Will Help Hyundai and Volkswagen Develop Self-Driving Cars

Mysterious autonomous-driving startup Aurora Innovation is stepping out of the shadows in a big way. Founded in 2016 by ex-Google self-driving car engineer Chris Urmson, the company hasn't had much to say until now. It just revealed partnerships with Hyundai and the Volkswagen Group to develop autonomous cars.

While Aurora itself isn't on most people's radar, its executives are well known. Urmson led Google's self-driving car project before it was spun off into a separate company, Waymo. He now runs Aurora with Sterling Anderson, the former head of Tesla's Autopilot program. The team also includes Drew Bagnell, who previously ran the autonomy and perception team at Uber's Advanced Technologies Center.

Aurora will marry its own suite of autonomous-driving sensors and software to cars from both Hyundai and VW. Hyundai said it will use its second-generation fuel-cell vehicle as a testbed for autonomous-driving tech, and that it hopes to put self-driving cars into production by 2021. The Korean automaker is aiming for SAE Level 4 autonomy, meaning cars will be fully capable of driving themselves, but may need some human intervention in certain situations.