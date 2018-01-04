CES 2018 Automotive Tech Preview: Self-Driving Cars, Next-Gen Infotainment, and Brain Scanners

The marriage between the automotive world and the tech industry grows stronger every year. Autonomy and infotainment are now as critical as engines and suspensions; artificial intelligence and augmented reality as fawned over as horsepower and torque; and Google, Uber, NVIDIA, and Intel are as central to the future of driving—sorry, “mobility”—as the manufacturers of the rolling hardware that will enable their visions. So it makes sense that the 2018 edition of CES, the annual tech orgy in Las Vegas, would be equally overrun by vehicular technology. Whereas once carmakers limited their peacocking to the car shows, they now command significant real estate on the show floor in Vegas—280,000 square feet, to be precise, among 300 vehicle-technology exhibitors—with live demos of their latest systems cycling in and out of the adjacent parking lots. This year’s show runs through most of next week, but here’s a preview of what kind of mobility buzz the automakers and tech firms hope to stir up amid the avalanche of televisions, home-audio gear, cameras, and smartphones. Ford delivers the keynote for the CES 2018 show

Ford Ford's 2017 CES booth

Perhaps nothing is more indicative of the surging automotive presence at CES than the fact that the event’s opening keynote address on Tuesday will be delivered by Ford president and CEO Jim Hackett. (Hackett is the former chairman of Ford Smart Mobility, so he knows his stuff.) His speech will address mobility solutions and the need for smarter cities to accommodate them. In previous years at CES, the company has demonstrated everything from autonomous drive to multi-modal vehicle systems that included electric scooters buried in dedicated trunk compartments to help with last-mile commuting, but this year, the focus will be on connectivity—both with infrastructure and between vehicles—specifically towards the goal of making vehicles safer and traffic flow more smoothly. The Consumer Technology Association estimates that there will be 88 so-called “smart cities” by 2025, with $34 billion in global spending on related technology by 2020. Mercedes-Benz brandishes entry-level infotainment

Daimler The MBUX system