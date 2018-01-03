Navistar Will Have More Electric Trucks on the Road Than Tesla by 2025, CEO Says

While the Tesla Model S caught luxury automakers by surprise, manufacturers of commercial trucks are responding quickly to Tesla's new all-electric Semi. Companies like Daimler, Cummins, and Navistar are already working on their own electric trucks.

Troy Clarke, the CEO of Navistar, went so far as to boast in an interview with Trucks.com that his company will put more electric trucks on the road than Tesla by 2025. Tesla may have hundreds of reservations for its truck, but Clarke said truck buyers' familiarity with the Navistar brand will ultimately allow it to score more business.

It's true that Navistar is a major player in the Class 8 semi-truck market Tesla hopes to disrupt. The company controls 11 percent of that market, according to Trucks.com. But Navistar has yet to unveil an all-electric Class 8 truck that can compete directly with the Tesla Semi. With Tesla aiming to begin deliveries in 2019, Navistar had better hurry.

So far, Navistar has only discussed launching a smaller medium-duty electric truck and an electric school bus. Both vehicles will be co-developed with Volkswagen Truck & Bus and, like the Tesla Semi, are scheduled to launch in 2019. But while those vehicles could go a long way toward reducing emissions, they aren't direct competitors for Tesla's truck.