Electric Cars Are More Than 3 Times More Efficient Than Fuel-Cell Vehicles, Study Says

Automakers seem to agree that more zero-emission vehicles are needed to meet government regulations, and in turn combat climate change. But whether those cars should be powered by batteries or hydrogen fuel cells is still a hotly-debated topic. Adding fuel to the fire: a new study from European environment group Transport & Environment (via InsideEVs) makes a strong argument for battery-electric cars.

T&E compared the overall energy efficiency of battery-electric cars, fuel-cell cars, and conventional internal-combustion models, and battery-powered cars came out on top. The study accounted for the entire "well to wheels" impact of each energy source—from production to transportation to energy losses involved in turning gasoline, hydrogen, and electricity into motion.

Batteries were by far the most energy efficient power source studied, at 73 percent. (That said, the study used energy harvested from renewable sources for the purposes of this comparison.) Fuel cells had an estimated overall efficiency of 22 percent, while internal-combustion engines were rated at 13 percent.