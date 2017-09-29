Elon Musk Wants to Use Rockets to Fly Between Cities in Minutes

Elon Musk has a new transportation idea that will make the Hyperloop and The Boring Company seem mundane. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO wants people to travel from city to city by rocket, enabling them to zip across continents in less time than it takes to watch a sitcom.

At the International Astronautical Conference in Adelaide, Australia, Musk proposed using rockets to make international travel more convenient. He showed a SpaceX-produced video claiming that a rocket trip from New York to London would take just 29 minutes. Musk also said that SpaceX plans to begin sending people to Mars in 2024, according to the BBC.

Both international and interplanetary rocket travel will be made possible by a new SpaceX rocket design, Musk said. Called the BFR (which stands for...well, Duke Nukem fans can probably guess), it will be more affordable than previous designs, according to Musk. Part of that cost savings will be achieved by making the BFR totally reusable. Most current rockets are only used once, although SpaceX is now working to reuse its Falcon 9 rockets.